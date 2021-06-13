Inside the cockpit during a mid-air scare

It was at this time that the pilots consulted experts and senior pilots about the evolving situation. Someone advised them to try using the nose landing gear and the right landing gear, which remained intact, to land the plane. It was deemed too risky because there was a chance that the aircraft might topple over during such a manoeuvre. “We contacted some senior pilots, who suggested that we go as per the checklist. But then, there was nothing on the checklist to prepare us for this. Someone also suggested ditching (water landing), which was again deemed too dangerous," said captain Singh.