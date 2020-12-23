Subscribe
Home >News >India >Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep
Lakhbir Singh, 80, from Tarn Taran in Punjab is among thousands of farmers who have made the national highways bordering Delhi their home for close to a month

Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

10 min read . 10:01 PM IST Sayantan Bera

  • The protesting farmers have rejected all offers by the government. What will make them change their mind?
  • Farmers from Punjab and Haryana, for now, are unwilling to trade the assured prices guaranteed by the MSP regime for the uncertainty that free markets may bring.

NEW DELHI : Before you start a protest you have to measure who you are up against...what are its ways; what are its habits; will it ever step back?" Joginder Singh Ugrahan’s soft-spoken voice is drowned out by a cacophony of slogans coming from outside his office at Delhi’s borders.

For close to a month now, Ugrahan, a venerated 75-year-old farmer leader from Punjab, has been running his make-shift office from a warehouse-cum-cowshed — the venue of this brief conversation — surrounded by an army of farmers, about three km from the Delhi-Haryana border in Tikri.

