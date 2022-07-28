Inside the incredible fanverse of Hindi TV serial Anupama10 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 11:52 PM IST
- How the Hindi TV serial launched a thousand memes, won the ratings game, became a raging pop culture phenomenon
There’s very little in common between Monish Chaudhary and Mahendra Jain. In age, they are half a century apart. Chaudhary, 20, is a paramedic from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Jain, 70, runs a garment shop in Assam. A day in the life of Chaudhary is very different from that of Jain’s—except for a 30-minute slot where their lives converge. This is when they watch Anupama, a Hindi TV serial about a middle-aged woman that airs on StarPlus and streams on Disney+Hotstar. It traces the life of an ‘adarsh’ (ideal) and undervalued homemaker who reinvents herself as an entrepreneur after overcoming several challenges in her midlife, including—and not limited to—a cheating husband, a divorce, and a fatal health hazard.