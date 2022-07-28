Inside the incredible fanverse of Hindi TV serial Anupama

Television has phases and then it has ages. If the 1980s were the age of Buniyaad, the 1990s were about Shanti. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi dominated eight years of the aughts and is relevant in online pop culture even today, 14 years after the show got over. While Anupama has surely managed to replace the disdain for TV content among certain audience groups with applause, it is hard to say if it’ll be able to enjoy a similar legacy 10 years from now given how fragmented the internet is and how fast it forgets. Perhaps, only time (and a trending meme on web 3) will tell if this will be remembered as the age of Anupama.