Inside the mind of a reluctant buyer

The silver lining

Fortunately, for the finance minister and the Indian economy, the same set of data that shows poor consumer sentiment at the moment also shows Indian consumers are much more optimistic when it comes to the future. The sixth and last question asked during the CVoter Tracker was: Do you think your family’s financial situation will improve in the next one year? About one in four replied ‘definitely yes’, while another one-third replied ‘maybe yes’. In effect, about 58% of the respondents were optimistic about their future. Just about 15.5% of the respondents said there was no chance of a better financial future. According to the RBI Tracker, 45.4% of the respondents said they expected their overall economic situation to improve, while 3.4% said it would worsen.