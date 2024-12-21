Inside the RSS, the world’s most powerful volunteer group
The Economist 10 min read 21 Dec 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Summary
- Among the foot soldiers of Hindu nationalism, bored young men find purpose
It feels like a cross between a military parade and a school sports day. In the Indian city of Nagpur, thousands of members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu-nationalist group, are goose-stepping into a playground, dressed in khaki trousers, white shirts and black caps. There are young men with bristling moustaches, middle-aged men with paunches bulging over belts and elderly men with glasses resting on the tips of their noses. There are no women.
