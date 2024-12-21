Inside the RSS, the world’s most powerful volunteer group

To help unite Hindus, the group hopes to do away with divisions of caste. This is easier said than done, however. Bhanwar Meghwanshi, who grew up a dalit (the caste formerly known as “untouchable") in the northern state of Rajasthan, was pleasantly surprised when he joined a local shakha and everyone addressed him as “ji", or sir, as they did one another. But he noticed that leaders were all higher caste. And one time, when a meeting was held in his neighbourhood and he cooked for everyone, the leaders said they would pack up their meal and eat it on their travels. It was found strewn on the roadside—they did not want to eat food cooked in a dalit home. Mr Meghwanshi quit the RSS soon afterwards.