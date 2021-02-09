Inside the third front of the farm agitation

SHAMLI/NEW DELHI :
Andolan hamari majboori hai. To protest is our compulsion. That’s how 30-year-old Mohit Khatiyan, a farmer from Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, began speaking. While walking toward a kisan mahapanchayat (a farmers’ meeting) in Bhainswal village, Khatiyan opened up about his hopes giving way to a sense of betrayal and expressed repentance about the communal violence that rocked the region some years ago.
“Mind hijack ho gaya tha. Our minds were taken over. I had voted as a Hindu (in the last few elections). Next time, I will vote as a farmer," Khatiyan said firmly.
