Inside the third front of the farm agitation

SHAMLI/NEW DELHI : Andolan hamari majboori hai. To protest is our compulsion. That’s how 30-year-old Mohit Khatiyan, a farmer from Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, began speaking. While walking toward a kisan mahapanchayat (a farmers’ meeting) in Bhainswal village, Khatiyan opened up about his hopes giving way to a sense of betrayal and expressed repentance about the communal violence that rocked the region some years ago.