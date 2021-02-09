Subscribe
Home >News >India >Inside the third front of the farm agitation
Farmers at the kisan mahapanchayat at Shamli on 5 February. The government, it appears, is in no mood to relent. Yet, a sustained movement in the Hindi heartland might force a rethink.

Inside the third front of the farm agitation

10 min read . 09:05 PM IST Sayantan Bera

  • The sudden groundswell of support in western Uttar Pradesh could widen the protests. A ground report
  • While farmers in Punjab and Haryana fear a market takeover, farmers in western UP are angry because the government went back on its promise to pay sugarcane growers on time

SHAMLI/NEW DELHI : Andolan hamari majboori hai. To protest is our compulsion. That’s how 30-year-old Mohit Khatiyan, a farmer from Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, began speaking. While walking toward a kisan mahapanchayat (a farmers’ meeting) in Bhainswal village, Khatiyan opened up about his hopes giving way to a sense of betrayal and expressed repentance about the communal violence that rocked the region some years ago.

Mind hijack ho gaya tha. Our minds were taken over. I had voted as a Hindu (in the last few elections). Next time, I will vote as a farmer," Khatiyan said firmly.

