Inside UP’s surreal funeral economy

Regardless of the new rules and regulations, people in the villages say they can only rely on each other. When Vinod Kumar’s paternal aunt’s father-in-law passed away two weeks ago, he said: “The initial plan was to go to the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi city, but we were hearing the cost would be ₹5,001, so after a lot of discussion, it was decided to take the body to a nearby ghat. We went home to home in the village collecting pieces of wood, making up one quintal among ourselves. One more quintal was bought at the ghat. The cremation was done for ₹3,001."