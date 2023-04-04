India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise begins in Colombo

India-Sri Lanka maritime exercise begins in Colombo1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Kiltan and INS Savitri, while Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara
The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Kiltan and INS Savitri, while Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara
New Delhi: The 10th edition of IN-SLN bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is scheduled at Colombo from 3- 8 April 2023, the Ministry of Defence said.
New Delhi: The 10th edition of IN-SLN bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is scheduled at Colombo from 3- 8 April 2023, the Ministry of Defence said.
The exercise is being conducted in two phases - the Harbour Phase in Colombo from 3-5 April , followed by Sea Phase from 6-8 April, off Colombo.
The exercise is being conducted in two phases - the Harbour Phase in Colombo from 3-5 April , followed by Sea Phase from 6-8 April, off Colombo.
The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Kiltan (Advanced Anti Submarine Warfare Corvette) and INS Savitri (Offshore Patrol Vessel) while Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Gajabahu (Advance Offshore Patrol Vessel) and SLNS Sagara (OPV), according to the press release.
The Indian Navy will be represented by INS Kiltan (Advanced Anti Submarine Warfare Corvette) and INS Savitri (Offshore Patrol Vessel) while Sri Lanka Navy will have SLNS Gajabahu (Advance Offshore Patrol Vessel) and SLNS Sagara (OPV), according to the press release.
The Indian Navy Chetak helicopter and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft as well as Sri Lanka Air Force Dornier and BEL 412 helicopters will participate in the exercise. The special forces of the two navies will also feature in the exercise.
The Indian Navy Chetak helicopter and Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft as well as Sri Lanka Air Force Dornier and BEL 412 helicopters will participate in the exercise. The special forces of the two navies will also feature in the exercise.
The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted in Visakhapatnam from 7-12 March 2022.
The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted in Visakhapatnam from 7-12 March 2022.
SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, improving mutual understanding and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations.
SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, improving mutual understanding and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations.
“Professional, cultural and sporting events, as also social exchanges are planned during the harbour phase to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies," the ministry said.
“Professional, cultural and sporting events, as also social exchanges are planned during the harbour phase to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies," the ministry said.
The annual maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain.
The annual maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain.
Interaction between the navies of the two countries has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and the Hon’ble PM’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’ (SAGAR)’.
Interaction between the navies of the two countries has also grown significantly in recent years, in consonance with India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and the Hon’ble PM’s vision of ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’ (SAGAR)’.