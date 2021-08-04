New Delhi: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enables an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Salient features of the Bill include - Pre-pack for MSMEs which blends elements & virtues of both formal and informal insolvency proceedings," she said.

The passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enables:

- An efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for MSMEs

- A process that offers flexibility

- Quicker, cost-effective, and value-maximising outcomes for all stakeholders (1/2) — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 4, 2021





The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 provides for a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Other features of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 include: - Guidance and oversight of the resolution professional - Finality of the process, with judicial approval. A process that offers flexibility - Quicker, cost-effective, and value-maximizing outcomes for all stakeholders, " Sithraman said in a series o tweets mentioning the benefits of the recently passed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 .

Other features of the Bill include:

- Minimum threshold default of Rs. 10 lakh for initiation of pre-pack insolvency resolution process

- Initiation with the consent of 66% of unrelated financial creditors & special majority of shareholders

- 120 days for the entire process (3/3) — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 4, 2021

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28 and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics