OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill enables efficient resolution framework: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enables an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Salient features of the Bill include - Pre-pack for MSMEs which blends elements & virtues of both formal and informal insolvency proceedings," she said.


The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 provides for a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Other features of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 include: - Guidance and oversight of the resolution professional - Finality of the process, with judicial approval. A process that offers flexibility - Quicker, cost-effective, and value-maximizing outcomes for all stakeholders, " Sithraman said in a series o tweets mentioning the benefits of the recently passed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 .

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28 and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The insolvency amendment bill replaced the ordinance that was approved by the Union cabinet in May. Photo: AP

Parliament passes insolvency and bankruptcy bill

5 min read . 10 Aug 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout