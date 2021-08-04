Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill enables efficient resolution framework: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Bill enables efficient resolution framework: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Premium
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
1 min read . 10:23 AM IST Livemint

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 provides for a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

New Delhi: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the passage of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 enables an efficient alternative insolvency resolution framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Salient features of the Bill include - Pre-pack for MSMEs which blends elements & virtues of both formal and informal insolvency proceedings," she said.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 provides for a pre-packaged insolvency resolution mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"Other features of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 include: - Guidance and oversight of the resolution professional - Finality of the process, with judicial approval. A process that offers flexibility - Quicker, cost-effective, and value-maximizing outcomes for all stakeholders, " Sithraman said in a series o tweets mentioning the benefits of the recently passed Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 .

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28 and by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

