Govt plans changes to bankruptcy code to resolve clashes with money-laundering law
A dozen or so court orders since 2018, including the 2 May Supreme Court order in the case of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, have raised questions about the interplay of the two laws and an urgent need for more clarity, a source told Mint.
The Indian government is preparing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to streamline its interplay with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after asset attachments by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) highlighted conflicts between the statutes, two people informed about discussions in the government said.