Parliamentary panel to recommend fresh set of changes to insolvency code
A Supreme Court ruling exposing legal gaps in India’s bankruptcy process has prompted a legislative rethink. A parliamentary committee is now finalizing reform proposals to address delays, low recoveries, and jurisdictional grey zones under the IBC.
New Delhi: India’s insolvency regime is set for further reform as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will likely recommend a set of measures aimed at speeding up decisions and boosting creditor recoveries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), two people familiar with the matter said. The suggestions will follow the committee’s ongoing review of the Code.