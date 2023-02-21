Insolvency cases rises 25% in Q3; recovery lowest: Care Ratings
The recovery was at the lowest at 23.45 per cent December 2022 quarter, the analysis showed.
The insolvency cases have increased by nearly 25 per cent in the December 2022 quarter, while recovery of debt through the process remained the lowest at 23.45 per cent in the period, according to a Care Ratings analysis.
