Insolvency cases up 25% in Q3, but recoveries still on downtrend: Report

New Delhi: After slowing down in the pandemic years of FY21 and FY22, the number of insolvency cases rose 25% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY23, since the launch of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016, said CARE Ratings. However, despite the increase, the number of cases admitted to insolvency process has remained lower compared to earlier quarters in FY19/20.

“IBC has continued to gain in popularity, with close to 6,200 companies being admitted and a significant number of these cases on a cumulative basis till December 2022 being filed by the financial creditors (2,692 cases) and the operational creditors (3,133 cases). The share of corporate debtors has continued to remain the smallest over the same period," it said.

The report said the overall recovery rate till Q3FY23 was at 30.4%, implying a haircut of approximately 70%.

CARE Ratings said the cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43% in Q1FY20 and 32.9% in Q4FY22, as larger resolutions have already been executed and a significant number of liquidated cases were either BIFR cases and/or defunct with high resolution time, coupled with lower recoverable values.

The distribution of cases across sectors continues to remain broadly similar, compared to earlier periods given the extended resolution timelines.

The manufacturing sector accounts for the highest share at 39% of overall cases, followed by real estate (21%), construction (11%) and trading sectors (10%), the credit rating agency said.

As regards the status of the cases under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), it remained constant compared with previous period.

Out of the 6,199 cases admitted into CIRP as of end of December 2022, only 10% have ended in approval of resolution plans, while 32% remain in the resolution process versus 35% as of end of March 2022, the report said.

A total 1,901 have ended in liquidation (31% of the total cases admitted). Meanwhile, 76% of such cases were either BIFR cases and/or defunct. These cases had assets which had been valued at less than 8% of the outstanding debt.

“Around 14% (894 CIRPs) have been closed on appeal /review /settled, while 13% have been withdrawn under Section 12A. A significant number of withdrawn cases (around 54%) were less than Rs.1 crore, while the primary reason for withdrawal has been either the full settlement with the applicant (306 cases) or other settlement with creditors (210 cases)," CARE Ratings said.