Insolvency cases up 25% in Q3, but recoveries still on downtrend: Report

New Delhi: After slowing down in the pandemic years of FY21 and FY22, the number of insolvency cases rose 25% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY23, since the launch of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2016, said CARE Ratings. However, despite the increase, the number of cases admitted to insolvency process has remained lower compared to earlier quarters in FY19/20.

