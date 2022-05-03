In a unique way of promoting tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting Denmark, urged every Indian living in the country to inspire 5 non-Indian friends to visit India. The prime minister on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian community in the presence of Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

The Prime Minister began his address, saying that the Danish PM's presence at the event is evidence of the love and respect she has for the people of India.

"Due to COVID-19, everyone's life was going on in a virtual mode for a long time. As soon as the movement became possible last year, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen was the first Head of Government whom we had the opportunity to welcome to India. It shows the growing relations between India and Denmark," he said.

"An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, he contributes sincerely for his land of work, for that country. Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries," he said.

PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour