Instagram, Facebook down globally, users urged to 'log in again', change password
Facebook and Instagram users complained about log-in issues. Some were unable to refresh Instagram pages, while other asked to change their log-in password.
Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down in India and many other parts of the world Tuesday evening. Users complained about log in issues on both these platforms. They were logged out of both Facebook and Instagram. Some were unable to refresh Instagram pages. Many users were also asked to change passwords. Soon after, YouTube users also started facing a similar issue.
