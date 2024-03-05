Facebook and Instagram users complained about log-in issues. Some were unable to refresh Instagram pages, while other asked to change their log-in password.

Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram were down in India and many other parts of the world Tuesday evening. Users complained about log in issues on both these platforms. They were logged out of both Facebook and Instagram. Some were unable to refresh Instagram pages. Many users were also asked to change passwords. Soon after, YouTube users also started facing a similar issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com also revealed that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday. There were more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Hundreds of people took to microblogging site X (fomerly Twitter) reporting about Facebook and Instagram ouatge. One user wrote, “Is meta down or am I being hacked? 😂 my instagram isn’t loading and my facebook is also “session logged out". Another said, “I thought my Facebook and Instagram got hacked for a second." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Me coming to twitter to see if #INSTAGRAM is down once again," another user tweeted. An X user 'Fram Freeman' claimed, "I've been scrambling changing passwords 3 times thinking I'm racing the hackers like in a movie lol."

