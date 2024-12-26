Simran Singh, a radio jockey and Instagram influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, died by suicide on Wednesday evening in her rented apartment in Sector 47, Gurugram. No suicide note was found at her residence, and her family did not file any complaints against anyone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the influencer's family, Simran had been dealing with personal issues for some time, which led her to take this tragic step. Following a written complaint from the family, action was taken, and her post-mortem was conducted on Thursday morning.

No case registered after Simran Singh's death Police were alerted at 10:30 pm by Park Hospital regarding the discovery of her body, reported ANI. Simran Singh's body was later handed over to her family. No case has been registered in the matter, said Gurgaon police officers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Based on a written complaint from the family members, action was taken and the post-mortem was done on Thursday morning. The body has been handed over to the family members. No case was registered," ASI Pradeep Kumar, Sadar Police Station, Gurugram told ANI.

Omar Abdullah condoles Simran Singh's death Simran Singh was fondly known as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans. She had over six lakh followers on Instagram. Simran's last social media post was a reel shared on December 13, which had the caption, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach."

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their heartfelt condolences over her tragic death, emphasizing that her “voice and charm" embodied the true spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}