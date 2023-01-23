Instagram influencer stops car on highway, shoots reels. What happens next1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:38 PM IST
The clip shows the influencer stopping her car midway on a highway. Then she walks on the roadside and strikes several poses as other vehicles pass by.
Recording reels and stories for social media is cool, but not at the cost of breaking the law. And a social media influencer learned this the hard way after she was slapped a ₹ 17,000.
