Instagram now allows users more control over comments and tags

NEW DELHI : Instagram has announced new features to tackle cyberbullying on its platform. The company informed about this during the announcement of Facebook’s fifth Community Standards Enforcement Report last night.

One of the new features helps people manage “unwanted interactions at once". The company is testing the feature's ability to delete comments in bulk, or block and restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

The idea, of course, is to make it easier to moderate comments manually from the user’s end. Instagram is adding a new “Manage Comments" option that can be accessed by tapping on a comment and then tapping the dotted icon on the top right corner. A user can choose up to 25 comments at a time and delete them all. Blocking and restricting in bulk will require users to access the “More Options" menu. The feature exists on both Android and iOS platforms.

The platform will also highlight positive comments from now. “We want to give people an easy way to amplify and encourage positive interactions," Instagram said in a release. The feature basically allows users to pin comments, just like one pins a tweet to Twitter profile. While Twitter allows only one tweet to be pinned at a time, Instagram lets users select a number of comments and pin them on the top of the thread.

Users can also choose who can tag and mention them, allowing everyone, only people one follows or no one to tag them, or mention them in their stories, comments and captions.

While Instagram is marketing the feature as cyberbullying measures, it is actually quite common on platforms these days. In a way, the platform should have had it already.

