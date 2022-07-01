Instagram planning to ditch video posts in order to boost Insta reels

Instagram believes that by encouraging all videos to become Reels, videos will have greater engagement, have access to video effects, and be able to have music added and be remixed into new Reels.
Instagram is working on a new feature that will turn video posts into Reels. The social media platform is currently testing this feature with selected users around the world to simplify video on the app.
According to a Twitter post by social media consultant Matt Navarra, people who are part of the test will see an in-app message that says, "video posts are now shared as reels".
According to the snapshot, "Video posts are now shared as reels." Instagram believes that by encouraging all videos to become Reels, videos will have greater engagement, have access to video effects, and be able to have music added and be remixed into new Reels.
This means that in a public account on Instagram if someone posts a video, it ends up being into a Reel. The message also notes that anyone can create a remix with someone's reel if the account is public. But remixing can be prevented by going to the account settings.
"We're testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram", a Meta spokesman said.
The modification is being evaluated, and it is unclear whether it will last. It's also unclear what will happen to already-posted Instagram videos and whether you will still be able to upload 10-minute videos (or up to 60 minutes on verified accounts), as reported by GSM Arena.
The testing comes as Meta is betting big on Insta Reels. According to Q1 2022 earnings, Meta revealed that Reels make up more than 20% of the time that people spend on Instagram.