A 20-year-old woman from the Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly died by suicide following regular arguments with her husband allegedly over her addiction to make reels on Instagram.

The woman named Zulekha reportedly ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train on the Mahoba-Khajuraho railway tracks, reported NDTV on Friday, December 27.

The incident occurred nearly 1.5 km away from her husband's house in Ladpur village in Kulpahar. The police recovered the body of Zulekha on Friday morning.

The preliminary probe revealed that Zulekha and her husband Shafiq got married around seven months ago, the report said, citing Kotwali city police station in-charge Arjun Singh.

However, the duo often fought about Zulekha using Instagram to make reels. Shafiq did not like Zulekha's habit of using Instagram constantly.

On Thursday evening, the couple fought when Shafiq found Zulekha shooting a video instead of making dinner in the kitchen.

Also Read | 15-year-old boy commits suicide in Sangli after mother refuses to buy new mobile

"I then asked her to stop making reels. She did not listen and got upset. Later, I went to sleep. I suddenly woke up and saw her missing. I searched for her everywhere but could not find her. I approached the police for help. This morning, they found her body on the railway tracks," the report quoted Shafiq.

According to the police, it is suspected that she has committed suicide. Zulekha's body has been sent for autopsy. According to Singh, a detailed investigation is ongoing.