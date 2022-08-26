Instagram responds to viral post claiming how stalkers can get your exact location. Read here1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Social networking platform Instagram has come out with its response following rumours that its latest update which activates "Precise Location" option for its users can make them vulnerable to criminals and stalkers. Acknowledging the rumour, Instagram shared that “we’ve seen a meme going around about how Instagram uses 'precise location.'" Instagram clarified its stance further by addressing that “to be clear, we don’t share your location with others. Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features." According to Instagram, people can manage ‘Location Services’ via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.
Meanwhile, due to the latest update, there were rumours circulating on social media that a recent update activates "Precise Location" on users' phone, leaving them vulnerable being attacked, all the while an influencer marketing firm alleged that the update could likely the hands of criminals.
It is worth noting that the ‘Precise Location’ is a system-level setting in iOS and Android and applies to apps that use location data. Apple rolled it out in 2020 with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7; Google followed suit in Android 12, as per a report by PC Magazine.
Meanwhile, in another development, a division bench of the Delhi High Court which on Thursday had dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order calling for an investigation into the messaging apps' new privacy policy said that the 2021 policy, however, places its users in a "take-it-or-leave-it" situation, virtually forcing its users into agreement by providing a mirage of choice, and then sharing their sensitive data with Facebook companies envisaged in the policy, news agency ANI report said.
(With inputs from ANI, PC Magazine)
