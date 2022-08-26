Social networking platform Instagram has come out with its response following rumours that its latest update which activates "Precise Location" option for its users can make them vulnerable to criminals and stalkers. Acknowledging the rumour, Instagram shared that “we’ve seen a meme going around about how Instagram uses 'precise location.'" Instagram clarified its stance further by addressing that “to be clear, we don’t share your location with others. Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and maps features." According to Instagram, people can manage ‘Location Services’ via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information.

