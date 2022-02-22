Instagram sensation Kili Paul felicitated by Indian High Commission in Tanzania

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania," Pradhan tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania," Pradhan tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Paul thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you so much High Commissioner of India."
Paul thanked the High Commissioner for the gesture as he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you so much High Commissioner of India."
Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer "Shershaah" with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.
Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer "Shershaah" with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.
Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he was lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs and that has helped him in amassing 2.2 million followers on Instagram.