Kylie Jenner, world's most-followed woman, has a strong message for Instagram

Kylie Jenner, the most-followed woman on Instagram, reposted a critique of the app’s redesign that asked it to 'stop trying to be TikTok'.
Kylie Jenner, Instagram’s most-followed woman, reshared a message criticising the app's revamp and urging it to "stop trying to be TikTok." Jenner said, "PLEASEEEEEEE." A short while after, her well-known sister and co-star Kim Kardashian joined in by sharing the same image and adding the phrase "PRETTY PLEASE."
Because of Kylie Jenner's influence on social media, her views are extensively followed. She has 360 million Instagram followers compared to Kim Kardashian's 326 million. Jenner's negative remark against Snapchat in 2018 cost its parent firm, Snap Inc., $1.3 billion in market value in a single day.
Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc., have been modified to resemble Bytedance Ltd.'s TikTok, which prioritises short-form videos and uses an algorithm to propose content to those who aren't already following it. Users who object to the change claim that they only want to see the posts for which they have opted-in.
“Make Instagram Instagram again," the complaint, originally from the account @illumitati, says. “I just want to see cute photos of my friends."
The Kardashian-Jenner family also largely relies on Instagram to sell goods like apparel and beauty. As the company focuses on elevating fresh voices, Instagram's algorithm tweak may make it more difficult for individuals who are already well-known to continue being viewed by their followers.
With varying degrees of success, Instagram is stuck attempting to mimic TikTok. Facebook's general growth has slowed, young people don't want to use it, and Apple Inc. is preventing advertisers from focusing on certain demographics on the Facebook app.
Meanwhile, both UK prime minister candidates - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - have said that they would take a tougher stance on China. Truss promised to control businesses like social media app TikTok. Asked whether she would be prepared to sacrifice trade, Truss said: “We have to take a tougher stance. Freedom is a price worth paying."
(With agency inputs)
