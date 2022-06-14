Instagram tips: Here are 5 hacks to increase views on your Reels

Instagram reels allows you to capture videos accompanied with an audio that the creator can select from the extensive database of tracks already provided or by choosing their own.
Meta's Instagram introduced the ‘Reels’ feature back in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had induced a lockdown, thereby confining everyone to their respective homes. People from all walks of life were seen giving a hand to their creatives self in these short video clips they could create.
Instagram Reels is similar to TikToks and saw many create a career as digital content creators.
The Reels format in Instagram started off as a competition to TikTok. However, its now an extremely popular platform with millions viewing and creating entertaining, educative, motivating, informative content.
Instagram already has a video story format with a 15 second limit. The Reels gained popularity on the basis that it has a longer duration feature, which was recently increased to 90 seconds and the advanced filters it has.
What is Instagram Reels
Instagram reels allows you to capture videos accompanied with an audio that the creator can select from the extensive database of tracks already provided or by choosing their own.
Further, to make it even more unique, one can utilise the filters, special effects and AR masks available on Instagram. One can also use the remix feature in their reels.
-Create engaging content that will reach out to wider audience. Keep an eye on popular tracks and topics, on trending tracks and topics to gain more views
-Upload reels consistently in order to keep your audience interested and engaged. If you are a content creator follow a routine in uploading reels instead of uploading them randomly. This tweaks the algorithm in your favour
-Use appropriate hashtags with your Reels. Look out for hashtags that go with your Reel, hashtags that are trending with context to your Reel and use them. Use ample appropriate hashtags
-Use popular and engaging audio tracks in your reels. Look out for audio tracks that are trending on the platform. Recently released tracks or trending tracks are the most appropriate to get more audience on your reel.
-Make sure you use put up engaging captions on your Reels. Your captions should be short, engaging and creative. Usually people don't read longer captions.
