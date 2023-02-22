External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remark on India's relationship with China "look they are the bigger economy. What am I going to do? As a smaller economy, I am going to pick up a fight with the bigger economy?," has faced severe criticism from the Opposition Congress. In a blistering attack the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party said that Jaishankar's remark ended up hurting the Indian Defense Forces instead of the Grand Old Party.

Jaishankar has attempted to answer whether the PM Narendra Modi-led government is reactive or proactive when it come to the Chinese aggression along the border. It's not a question of being reactionary, it's a question of common sense," Jaishankar had said

In an interview with news agency ANI, Jaishnakar had said, "I won't say we are fortifying the border. We are legitimately building our border infrastructure because they are building their border infrastructure. In my view, we should have done it 25 years ago,"

Following this the interviewer had asked ,"we are reactive that means?"

To this Jaishankar had elaborated that India is a much smaller economy as compared to the larger Chinese economy.

"When you say this, you hurt the valour and the pride of the Army. Going by this, no one will fight the superpowers of the world. No one has given such a controversial statement on China so far. And he is the longest serving ambassador in China," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said to the foreign minister.

Shrinate posed six question for the foreign minister.

-What are those photos of Chinese aggression?

-What is his reaction that our patrolling points now have become buffer zone?

-What about the bridge being built?

-Did you advise PM Modi to claim in front of the world that there has been no Chinese incursion?

-Is this your advice to the government to divert attention from this, Jaishankar ji?

-Are you suffering from Stockholm syndrome?

"I am not saying this in a humorous way. But Stockholm syndrome is real when someone falls in love with it kidnapper. Instead of showing lal ankh, your government extends the red carpet wearing a red shirt to Xi Jinping," the Congress leader said.

"You also have to keep in mind that we had an agreement that you are not supposed to bring the military to the border. Please understand, why do we reach an agreement. It is to stabilise the situation. It's not for love and affection," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar also took on Rahul Gandhi as he asked: "Who sent the Army to the LAC? Rahul Gandhi didn't. PM Modi did," Jaishankar said.

'Is this your foreign policy?' Congress had asked the EAM.

If everything that is happening in the country is "foreign conspiracy', then what the foreign ministry is doing, the Congress asked.

"Bangladesh is drawing close to China, Bhutan has distanced itself from us," Shrinate said adding that foreign policy is not a tool to allocate foreign projects to Adani.