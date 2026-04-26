Several institutes awarded for advancing structured road safety education – full details

The National Road Safety Education Excellence Awards 2025-26 recognised over 1,100 institutions and contributors on 26 April for advancing structured road safety education under the National Road Safety Mission (NRSM).
The programme has so far reached over 5,000 schools across 35 states and Union Territories, engaging more than 2.2 million students through structured learning modules and school-level interventions, officials said.
The initiative focuses on school zone safety audits, K12 road safety curriculum, and a rating framework aimed at improving safety conditions around educational institutions.
It has also been piloted in select states in collaboration with government stakeholders.
Several Delhi schools, including Salwan Public School, Ramjas School, Pusa Road and Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, were among the awardees.
The event was attended by Rajni Thakur, Project Director, NRSM; Manit Jain, Co-founder of Heritage Schools; KK Kapila, President Emeritus, IRF, who were present as Guests of Honour.
Speaking at the event, Jain emphasised the shift from awareness campaigns to structured, age-appropriate road safety education, adding that the initiative aims to reach 20 million students by 2026.
Kapila highlighted road traffic injuries as a major public safety concern, stressing the need to inculcate safe practices early.
"Road traffic injuries continue to be one of the gravest public safety challenges, especially for children and young adults. If we want safer roads, education must begin before unsafe habits are formed. The National Road Safety Mission for Schools aims to help build a generation that treats road safety as a civic responsibility," Kapila said.
Thakur described the mission as a people-driven movement to build a culture of road safety, crediting schools and parents for their role in its implementation.
The awards marked the culmination of the 2025-26 edition of the NRSM, a nationwide, non-government initiative launched in 2024 by Academia Axis Edtech, International Road Federation India Chapter and Eduxa.ai.
(With agency inputs)
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