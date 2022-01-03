Institutional investments in realty sector dip 17% in 2021

“...The investments across asset classes have seen promising inflows in 2021 reflecting several opportunities for investors to recalibrate their strategy towards growth sectors. This is already evident in the rapid investment being allocated towards the residential, increasing development of data centers, alternatives, industrial, office as well as the evolution of the life science sector. There is a reflection of confidence in the industry to participate in the growth story and hence develop, build and own real assets in long term," said, Piyush Gupta, MD, capital markets and investment services, Colliers India.