Institutions acting against corrupt and corruption need not be defensive: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said institutions acting against the corrupt and corruption like the CVC, have no need to be defensive in any way.
Addressing an event marking Vigilance Awareness Week of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the prime minister stressed that there was no requirement to work on any political agenda but to work towards making lives of ordinary citizens simpler.
“Those who have vested interests will try to obstruct the proceedings and defame individuals associated with these institutions", the Prime Minister interjected, “But Janta Janardan is the form of God, they know and test the truth, and when the time comes, they stand with those in support of the truth."
He urged everyone to walk the path of truth to fulfil their duties with dedication and emphasised, “when you take action with conviction, the whole nation stands with you."
The prime minister’s statement on corruption comes ahead of state polls in Gujarat next month.
The prime minister observed that the campaign of Vigilance Awareness Week is taking place to realise the dreams and aspirations of a corruption-free India and underlined its importance in the lives of every citizen.
He said for a developed India, trust and credibility are critical. that people’s trust in the government enhances people’s self-confidence.
PM Modi lamented the fact that earlier governments not only lost people’s confidence but also failed to trust people. The legacy of long period of slavery to corruption, exploitation, and control over resources, unfortunately, received more strength after the independence. This severely harmed at least four generations of this country, he said.
“We have to change this decades-long way fully in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal", PM Modi pointed out.
He also said that too much dependence on foreign goods has been a big cause of corruption. He highlighted the government’s push towards Atmanirbharta in defence and underlined that the possibility of scams is ending as India would be manufacturing its own defence equipment, from rifles to fighter jets to transport aircraft.
Anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is observing the vigilance awareness week from 31 October to 6 November, on the theme ‘corruption-free India for a developed nation’, to promote probity in public life.
