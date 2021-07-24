Language learning platform, Instrucko said that it has closed $1 million as a part of their seed funding round led by London -based venture capital firm, MVK Group.

According to the company, the amount raised will be further utilized for business expansion across India and the Middle East, with a core focus on providing premium global content to children between the ages of 3 to 15.

Through the fund raise, the platform will also hire leading educationists across the world, it said.

Founded in July 2020, Instrucko provides children language learning courses across - english, french, spanish, mandarin, german, hindi, public speaking and creative writing.

Instrucko’s live classes are conducted by teachers from India as well as by native speakers.

“Instrucko prides itself on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our focus has always been on great content and great teaching while technology has only been an aggregator. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) powered analytics,"said Devvaki Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Instrucko.

In a statement, Instrucko said that its business-to-business (B2B) segment is also witnessing growing demand with schools across India and Middle East.

These schools are utilising Instrucko’s content. The company is focussed on bringing more certified and specialised courses for educational institutions.

“After investing and exiting multiple consumer brands over the past few years, we were excited to invest in Instrucko, which we strongly believe brings the highest quality of education to the Indian market. Instrucko has been unique in its content and delivery which is more suitable for global marketplaces, giving each one of their customers an edge,'' said Manish Karani, CEO of MVK Group.

Instructo currently has offices in London, Mumbai, and Delhi, with it’s courses developed by educationists from University of Oxford.

