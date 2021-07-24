​Instrucko raises $1 million in pre-series A funding round

“Instrucko prides itself on creating superior content to improve the learning pedagogy. Our focus has always been on great content and great teaching while technology has only been an aggregator. Our mission is to equip learners with the skills needed to succeed globally. This funding will help us expand, create more content and focus on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) powered analytics,"said Devvaki Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Instrucko.