Aryan Khan was arrested in the case by the NCB on 3 October last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others were given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the alleged cruise drug bust case.
"A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to the lack of evidence," said the deputy director-general (DDG) of the NCB.
Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an "objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that "the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied".
It added that eight people were arrested by the NCB’s Mumbai zonal office on 2 October last year from the international cruise terminal and the vessel that was operated by a company called Cordelia.
The accused were Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Ayan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun.
"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak (Jaiswal)," the NCB said.
Here's a timeline of how the case unfolded:
2 October 2021: Aryan Khan was detained in the case by the NCB after it raided a cruise party.