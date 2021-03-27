Complaining of tightened supplies, Odisha has requested the central government to provide Covid-19 vaccine requirements for at least 15 days in advance for the state to be able to continue an uninterrupted inoculation drive.

In a letter to the Union Health Ministry, state health secretary PK Mohapatra mentioned that other states were receiving up to 3 lakh vaccinations daily and urged the Centre not to discriminate.

"We are unable to plan vaccination sessions for even 15 days in advance due to insufficient vaccine supply to our state, is seen that other states are achieving up to 3 lakhs vaccinations daily due to adequate vaccine supply. It is requested that there should not be any discrimination between states in the supply of vaccines," Mohapatra said in the letter.

He further informed that Odisha has already administered more than 20 lakh doses of vaccine to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and the age-appropriate group of citizens.

"Keeping in view the heatwave conditions in our state, which will worsen over the coming months, we are planning to accelerate our vaccination drive so as to vaccinate at least 2 lakh citizens daily and complete the target before the weather becomes more severe. Hence, you are requested to supply at least 15 days vaccine requirement in advance to our state for uninterrupted vaccination drive," the letter read.

Shortage warning

The state had earlier said in a letter that it might have to stop its coronavirus immunisation drive for four days starting at the end of March because of a shortage of vaccine doses, reported Reuters.

India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has donated or sold more than 60 million doses to 76 countries, compared with nearly 48 million doses given at home, leading to criticisms of its vaccine diplomacy.

In a letter to the Union health ministry, Mohapatra had warned that Odisha only had enough doses to run its vaccination drive until 30 March. It is expecting another batch of Covishield only on 2 April.

"We will have no vaccines for 4 days," he said. "Hence, adequate doses of Covishield vaccine may be supplied in time so as to continue uninterrupted vaccination drive in our state. Your urgent attention is drawn to the above issue."

Other states, including Rajasthan, have also flagged a supply crunch, even though the central government has advised limiting vaccinations to the elderly and people above 45 suffering from other health conditions.

There are currently 1,132 active Covid-19 cases in Odisha. As many as 3,36,409 recoveries and 1,919 deaths have been reported so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via