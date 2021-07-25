Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is up in arms against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after the latter overturned the state cabinet's decision to appoint prosecutors for arguing cases related to farmers' protest.

Kejriwal has said that such "interference is an insult to the people" of the national capital.

"Overturning of cabinet decisions like this is an affront to the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi formed the 'AAP' government with a historic majority and defeated the BJP. Let BJP run the country, let 'AAP' run Delhi," the Delhi CM wrote on Twitter.

"Such interference in everyday work is an insult to the people of Delhi. BJP should respect democracy," he added.

This follows Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement that the functioning of the elected Aam Aadmi Party dispensation was being obstructed.

Earlier this month, the Kejriwal-led Cabinet had taken a decision that lawyers chosen by the Delhi government will fight cases of violence during the farmers' tractor rally on 26 January this year, rejecting the Delhi Police's panel of lawyers.

"But, today, the LG has changed it. The Constitution has given him (LG) the right that in case of a disagreement with the elected government, he can send the matter to the Centre and the President of India for reference," the deputy chief minister said.

However, the LG is to intervene in issues of the city government only in "exceptional circumstances" and not in every other matter, Sisodia said.

"What is the need of an elected government in Delhi if everything has to be done through Centre via LG," he asked.

Sisodia said that the LG has invoked his special powers granted under the Constitution and referred the matter to the President. In the interim, Baijal has approved a panel of 11 law officers chosen by the Delhi Police to argue the cases, he said.

Sisodia alleged that the constitutional rights of the elected Delhi government are continuously being violated by the Centre through the LG.

In April, Delhi's lieutenant governor became the effective in-charge of the national capital with the Centre notifying a new law, mandating the elected government to seek the opinion of the LG before any executive decision.

