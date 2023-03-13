Insulted India in London...: Rajnath Singh demands apology from Rahul Gandhi1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:32 AM IST
- Rahul Gandhi told British parliamentarians in Londonthat microphones in front of opposition members in Lok Sabha are often silenced.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Monday has stated that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be asked to apologise before the house in the wake of recent comments that the leader made during his recent visit to United Kingdom.
