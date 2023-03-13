Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Monday has stated that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be asked to apologise before the house in the wake of recent comments that the leader made during his recent visit to United Kingdom.

“Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in said Lok Sabha.

Earlier targeting Rahul Gandhi, albeit in a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted no power in this world can harm India's democratic traditions. In an apparent referrence to Gandhi's remarks made in London -- that structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack", he termed it an insult to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka, India's great traditions and its citizens.

Rahul Gandhi told British parliamentarians in London that microphones in front of opposition members in Lok Sabha are often silenced.

During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma within the House of Commons complex, he said opposition parties in India are often not allowed to debate issues in Parliament.