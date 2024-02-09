Insurance companies under IT scanner, likely to receive tax notices worth ₹25,000 crore: Report
Income Tax department is likely to issue demand notices worth ₹25,000 crore to insurance companies for paying higher commissions to intermediaries.
Multiple insurance companies are expected to come under the Income Tax department's scanner for paying higher commissions to intermediaries and claiming higher deductions. The IT department is likely to issue demand notices worth a total of ₹25,000 crore in the coming months, reported Moneycontrol.