Insurance for Jan Dhan a/c holders: FM

The announcement came with the completion of six years of the National Democratic Alliance government’s scheme Jan Dhan Yojana that aims to provide universal banking. It has played an important role in making direct benefit transfers to the poor during the pandemic. The government also plans to improve the access of Jan Dhan Yojana account holders to micro-credit and micro-investments such as flexi-recurring deposit, an official statement said. There are also plans to promote digital payments with RuPay debit cards.