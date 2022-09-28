Insurance fraud case: Thane woman loses ₹26 lakh2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM IST
Thane woman loses ₹26 lakh after investing them in a fake insurance scheme that promised her high returns.The police have made no arrests so far
Thane woman loses ₹26 lakh after investing them in a fake insurance scheme that promised her high returns.The police have made no arrests so far
Listen to this article
Fascinated by an insurance scheme promising high returns on investment, a lady from Thane lost ₹26 lakh, Maharashtra police told PTI on Wednesday. The police have begun the search of two accused registered under the complaint of cheating.