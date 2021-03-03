Insurance ombudsman rules amended for better policyholder complaint resolution

Under the amended rules, the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of the mechanism have been substantially strengthened. Policyholders will now be enabled for making complaints electronically to the ombudsman and a complaints management system will be created to enable policyholders to track the status of their complaints online. Further, the ombudsman may use videoconferencing for hearings. To enable access to relief through the ombudsman mechanism even when there is a vacancy in the office of a particular ombudsman, provision has been made for giving additional charge to another ombudsman, pending the filling of the vacancy.