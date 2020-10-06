Home >News >India >Insurance scheme for frontline COVID health workers: Payment made in 95 cases, says govt
The ₹50-lakh insurance cover 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days. (PTI)
The 50-lakh insurance cover 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days. (PTI)

Insurance scheme for frontline COVID health workers: Payment made in 95 cases, says govt

2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 09:10 PM IST PTI

  • This central sector scheme provides an insurance cover of 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers
  • The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India

NEW DELHI : Under its 50 lakh insurance scheme for frontline healthcare providers engaged in COVID-19 duty, payment has been made in 95 cases of death of such workers while 176 claims are being processed, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.  

"Further, 176 claims are being processed by the New India Assurance Company Limited, which is the nodal company for settling these claims. In addition to these, there are 79 claims that are yet to be received from states," Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

He said payment has been made in 95 cases of deaths of frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty under the insurance scheme.

The 50-lakh insurance cover 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days.

It was extended for a further period of 90 days i.e. up to September 25.

The scheme was further extended for another 180 days i.e. six months, the ministry had said on September 15.

This central sector scheme provides an insurance cover of 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at a risk of being infected. 

It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19, the ministry said.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/union territories, AIIMS and INIs/hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required, the ministry said.

The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India. The benefit/claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme, the ministry had said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
In the last 24 hours, 4,981 people recovered taking the state's total recovery to 87,738. 25 deaths were also reported from the state. (PTI)

Kerala records 7,871 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
Pune hospitals seen as model for health care workers&#8217; safety

Pune hospitals seen as model for health care workers&#8217; safety

5 min read . 03 Apr 2008
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout