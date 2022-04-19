This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The PMGKP scheme was launched on 30 March 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh to health care providers, including community and private health workers, deployed on covid duty
NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for healthcare workers deployed on pandemic duty, has been extended further for a period of 180 days from Tuesday, with 1,905 claims settled under it so far.
“It has been decided to extend the policy so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients," the ministry said in a statement.
The PMGKP scheme was launched on 30 March 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh to health care providers, including community health workers and private health workers.
Private hospital staff, retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central, states/UTs, AIIMS & institute of national importance and hospitals of central ministries, are also covered under PMGKP.
As per data from the World Health Organization, India has reported more than 43,039,023 cases of covid-19, with death toll at 521,737. In the last 24 hours, the country reported around 1,247 new cases, with active caseload at at 11,860 respectively.
