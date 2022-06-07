Insurance stock trades ex-dividend, shares fall

While announcing its earnings for the quarter ending March 2022, the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) said that its board has approved declaration of interim dividend Rs. 2.25 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of ₹5 each (i.e. 45% of paid-up equity share capital), for the financial year 2021-22.

