InsuranceDekho ropes in Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador; launches 'Khul Kar Khelo' campaign

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been roped in as a brand ambassador of insurtech platform InsuranceDekho.

"The campaign draws on Ganguly's defining identity, the captain who played without fear, backed his team, and built a generation of winners," the organisers said in a release.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ganguly denies claims of asking Yusuf to resign as MP on Ex CM Mamata's behalf

The organisers said 'Khul Kar Khelo' would be the call for insurance advisors on the platform and added, "The partnership will be brought to life through a new TVC campaign rolling out across digital and broadcast platforms."

For InsuranceDekho, that spirit maps directly onto the insurance advisor*, a micro-entrepreneur navigating risk, building client trust, and securing the financial futures of families across India. 'Khul Kar Khelo' is a call to those advisors*; to take the next step, back yourself, and build with the right platform behind you, the organisers said in a press statement.

Mission to put a real financial safety net "InsuranceDekho's mission to put a real financial safety net in the hands of every Indian family deeply resonates with me. I'm proud to stand with the advisors* who are making that happen every day. I've always believed that fearlessness is what separates those who play it safe from those who build something lasting,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in the statement.

Advertisement

The partnership will be brought to life through a new TVC campaign rolling out across digital and broadcast platforms. The creative will spotlight the growth opportunities available to insurance advisors* on InsuranceDekho, from AI-backed tools and instant commission payouts to an advisor* network spanning 98% of Indian PIN codes.

InsuranceDekho's mission to put a real financial safety net in the hands of every Indian family deeply resonates with me.

Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho said, "InsuranceDekho is built on the belief that India's insurance advisors* are the backbone of financial protection for crores of families, especially in Bharat. Sourav Ganguly embodies the fearless, ambitious spirit that we see in our advisors* every day. With 'Khul Kar Khelo', we're telling every advisor* across the country: the platform is ready, the opportunity is real, now play your biggest game."

InsuranceDekho's partner programme offers insurance advisors* a platform to grow their business with access to over 750 insurance plans across 50+ insurers, AI-powered tools, and end-to-end support designed to help them scale faster.

Advertisement