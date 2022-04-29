Insurer warns of possible data theft, flags security risks

It warned that a security threat may come from a third-party vendor or it maybe unable to defend itself against the advanced techniques used by hackers. “We may be unable to anticipate the techniques or implement adequate preventative measures. Even if we anticipate the attacks, we may not be able to counteract the attacks in time to prevent them," said LIC. “...our arrangements with third-party vendors and service providers expose us to the risk of such third parties failing to maintain and protect our security and confidentiality or our policyholders’ information and data,“ the RHP added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}