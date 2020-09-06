Int'l flights from Kushinagar airport in two months: UP CM

KUSHINAGAR : International air traffic will begin from the Kushinagar Airport in about two months, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday after an inspection.

"We need employment generation and income through tourism. Another operational international airport will help us achieve that. In the next two months, we will begin international air traffic from here. It will be an important occasion. I congratulate and extend my best wishes to MP, MLA, and people of Kushinagar," Yogi Adityanath told reporters here.

'We are in Kushinagar today. I am thankful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has given recognition to Kushinagar airport as an International Airport. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji is also present here today. I am thankful to him," the Chief Minister said.

"Six places in Uttar Pradesh are associated with memories of Lord Gautam Buddha in which Kushinagar is one of them. In the last 25 years, there was a demand for an international airport in Kushinagar. With this, we will have four international airports in the state," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via