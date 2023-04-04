‘Integral part of India…’ MEA on Chinese attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
China had declared a list of 11 places it was renaming in the state of Arunachal Pradesh
Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its commitment that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India in response to the Chinese attempt to rename 11 places in the state. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs had released a list of 11 locations that it has renamed or ‘standardized’. The list includes two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers.
